Girl, 12, in critical condition after being shot in South Chicago: police

A 12-year-old girl was shot in the neck in South Chicago Sunday morning, police say.

Police say the girl was walking in the 8900 block of S. South Chicago Avenue around 9:24 a.m. when someone in a dark-colored car started shooting at her.

The victim was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody at this time and Area Two detectives are investigating.