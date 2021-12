A 12-year-old girl was seriously hurt in a shooting Saturday night in the Loop.

The girl was among a group of people about 8:30 p.m. in the first block of North Michigan Avenue when a person fired shots in their direction, Chicago police said.

She suffered a gunshot wound to the back and is being treated at Comer Children’s Hospital, where she is in serious condition, according to police.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Advertisement

No arrests were made.