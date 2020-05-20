Girl, 13, missing from Lawndale

article

A 13-year-old girl has been reported missing from Lawndale on the West Side.

Princess Beechman was last seen about 11 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of South Kildare Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police. She also goes by the alias Miaimii Miller.

Beechman is 5-foot-5 and 130 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and a medium-brown complexion, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police at 312-746-8255.