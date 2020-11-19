Girl, 13, missing from unincorporated Elk Grove Township

article

A 13-year-old girl was reported missing from an unincorporated area near suburban Elk Grove Township.

Valeria Abarca is believed to have left her home between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 1 a.m. Thursday in the 7500 block of Elmhurst Road, the Cook County sheriff’s office said.

She is 5 feet, 130 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing green, brown, tan and black camouflage pants, a black sweatshirt and black Vans shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 708-865-4896.