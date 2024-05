A 13-year-old girl was shot in South Chicago Tuesday morning, according to Chicago police.

Officers responded to the 8200 block of South Commercial Avenue at approximately 7:49 a.m.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the right side of her body and was transported to Comer Children's Hospital.

She was listed in stable condition. Police said they were questioning a person of interest.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.