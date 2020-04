article

Police are looking for a 14-year-old girl last seen in West Rogers Park on the North Side.

Mumtaz Rafik was last seen Thursday in the 6100 block of North Talman Avenue, Chicago police said. She may need medical attention.

Rafik is 5-foot-3, 120 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.