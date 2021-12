A 15-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet in her South Chicago home around 2 a.m. Thursday.

Police said the girl sustained a graze wound to the thigh, after an unknown man shot a bullet from another area of the home in the 8000 block of South Crandon Avenue.

The girl was taken to the University of Chicago in good condition.

No one is in custody at this time, and Area Two detectives are investigating.