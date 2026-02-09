U.S. and Canadian women eager to renew their fierce hockey rivalry at Milan Cortina Games

Kelly Pannek couldn’t stop laughing, watching on TV when all heck broke loose during the U.S.-Canada game at the NHL’s 4 Nations Face-Off a year ago.

Three fights breaking out in the opening seconds led the U.S. national women’s team forward to reflect on how intense the border hockey rivalry has always been.

"Oh, I was cracking up," Pannek said. "It was so funny, because you’re like, ‘Yep, welcome, world, to what this looks like.‘"

Though the men’s side has had its moments, the tensions and animosity — and level of respect — have been far more evident in the women’s game in what stands as one of the fiercest feuds in all of sports.

So get ready for the next installment Tuesday when defending Olympic champion Canada faces off against the United States in the preliminary round of the Milan Cortina Games.

"It’s gold or bust," U.S. forward Kendall Coyne Schofield said. "That’s the stake. That’s the bar that we’ve set as a program. Anything less than a gold medal is a failure."

The same holds true up north.

"There’s so much pride that comes with representing Team Canada that I don’t think you fully understand until you’re wearing that jersey on the bench and you’re ready to go," Canadian forward Blayre Turnbull said.

"Especially against Team USA, our biggest rivals. So it’s," Turnbull said, before a long pause, "it’s fun."

Fun is one way of putting it.

Fights have broken out on various occasions. Many tears have been shed — joyous ones for the winners and heartbreak for the losers. It’s a feud that took off when the U.S. beat Canada to win gold at the 1998 Nagano Games, the first to feature women’s hockey.

Over that span, the nations have met a combined 48 times on the international stage, including world championship competition. Canada holds the edge with five Olympic and 13 world titles, to the Americans' two and 11.

A better indication of how tight the series has been is Canada’s 25-23 record, and having outscored the Americans by a combined margin of 135-133.

Uncertainty suddenly hovers over the game with Canadian captain Marie-Philip Poulin's status in question after she limped off the ice and did not return for the final two periods of a 5-1 win over Czechia. Coach Troy Ryan had no immediate update on Poulin's injury, and wasn't sure if she would be available to play Tuesday.

The Americans enter as tournament favorites. They’re the defending world champions after beating Canada 4-3 in overtime in April. And the U.S. has won six straight meetings, including a four-game sweep in the nations’ exhibition Rivalry Series in November and December.

Though series results aren’t generally an indicator of how the two global powers fare once a gold medal is on the line, the results raised eyebrows over a potential shift in power favoring the Americans.

The U.S. outscored Canada 24-7, including a 10-4 win which marked the most goals the Canadian women have ever allowed in international play.

The U.S. features a skilled and speedy team with a veteran leadership core, led by captain Hilary Knight, and collection of talented youth, with seven players still in college.

Canada’s roster is more experienced, returning 16 players from the team that dominated the 2022 Beijing Games by winning all seven games and outscoring its opposition 57-10.

The Canadians are fine with not being favored.

"I don’t think there’s anything bad about being an underdog and proving yourself," forward Natalie Spooner said.

"I don’t think we’re thinking too much about those Rivalry Series and the outcome," she added. "But I do think, obviously, when it comes down to a gold medal you’re going to play with a chip on your shoulder either way."

The Americans are not buying into the hype.

"Honestly, it’s not something our team talks about," defender Megan Keller said. "The goal for us is to bring home a gold medal, and it doesn’t matter who’s in our way."

One twist this year is the U.S.-Canada matchup not being the preliminary round-closing game for both teams, as has traditionally happened in past international play.

The U.S., which is 3-0 after beating Switzerland on Monday, will complete its four-game schedule against Canada.

The Canadians are a game behind after their tournament opener against Finland was postponed after the Finns roster was depleted by a stomach virus. Canada opened with a 4-0 win over Switzerland and its game against Finland is set for Thursday, a day before the quarterfinals open.

No big deal, Canadian defender Renata Fast said.

"The Olympics is all about just going with the flow, adjusting to things," Fast said.

"There’s always hiccups here and there. And I think the team that’s willing to be adaptable to changes, has success," she added. "Every game’s important. And that U.S. game is always circled on our calendar. But we’ll take it day by day."