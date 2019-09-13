Girl, 15, missing from Brighton Park

article

Chicago police are asking for help locating a 15-year-old girl who went missing from Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

Yaneysi Valladares was last seen Thursday in the 4700 block of South Rockwell Street, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Valladares is described by police as being 5-feet-8, 150 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and a light brown complexion.

She was last seen wearing a short sleeved red shirt with white stripes and white lettering, black shorts and red Puma sneakers, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.