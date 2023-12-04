Expand / Collapse search

Girl, 15, reported missing from Chicago's South Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Bronzeville
FOX 32 Chicago

Special Report: How missing persons investigations work

In a FOX 32 special report, Anita Padilla looks at how missing persons investigators do their jobs and all the challenges they face in real life.

CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a teenage girl who was reported missing Sunday from Chicago's South Side.

Kennedi Showers, 15, was last seen Sunday in the 2700 block of South Dearborn Street, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Showers is 5-foot-2, 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair with blonde twists. She may be in need of medical attention.

She may be wearing a black hoodie and carrying a black Steve Madden cross body purse.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Chicago police at (312) 744-8266.

Kennedi Showers | Chicago police