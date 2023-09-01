Girl, 15, reported missing from Morgan Park

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a teenage girl who was reported missing Wednesday from the Morgan Park neighborhood.

Amarise Parker, 15, was last seen leaving her residence after returning home from school Wednesday in the 10900 block of South Wood Street, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Parker is 5-foot-7, 250 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black headband, a white hoodie, a navy blue top, black pants, white shoes and a white purse with a see-through backpack.

Parker has been known to frequent the area of 95th and Halsted streets.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8274.