Girl, 16, fatally struck by vehicle in Blue Island

A 16-year-old girl was fatally hit by a vehicle Friday in suburban Blue Island.

Shaniyah Walker was struck by a passing vehicle about 3:30 p.m. near 127th Street and Highland Avenue, Blue Island Police said in a statement.

Walker was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet released details on her death.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, police said.

Suburban Major Accident Reconstruction Team and Blue Island police are investigating the incident.