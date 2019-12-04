Girl, 16, kidnapped in McKinley Park, groped and dropped off in Lawndale

A 16-year-old girl was kidnapped Wednesday morning near McKinley Park by two people who carried her into a van before groping her and dropping her off in Lawndale.

The girl was walking north in the 2900 block of South Ashland Avenue about 7:30 a.m. when a white van approached her and a male stepped out, Chicago police said.

While he waved to get her attention, a second male approached her from behind and picked her up, police said. He carried her into the van and began groping her.

The girl was driven around in the van and dropped of in the 2400 block of South Kostner Avenue, police said. Paramedics picked her up there at 7:57 a.m. and took her to St. Anthony’s Hospital, a fire official said.

A police spokeswoman said detectives were reviewing CTA surveillance video in the area.

No arrests have been made. A police spokesman could not immediately provide a description of the suspects.