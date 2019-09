article

A 16-year-old girl has been missing for more than a month from Chicago.

Katherine Cruz Montesinos was last seen July 25, 2019. She is described as a Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes, 5-foot-1, and she weighs 128 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-747-5789, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.