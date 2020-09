article

A 16-year-old girl was reported missing from West Rogers Park on the North Side.

Kimberly Mendez was last seen about 8 p.m. Sept. 16 and is missing from the 2400 block of West Jarvis Avenue, Chicago police said.

She is 5-foot-6, 130 pounds with brown eyes, brown hair and was in possession of her cellphone when she went missing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three SVU detectives at 312-744-8266.