Girl, 16, shot and critically wounded at Chicago gas station

A 16-year-old girl was shot in the head and critically wounded outside a gas station Tuesday morning in the Little Village neighborhood.

The girl was in the passenger seat of a car by a gas station around 2 a.m. when people in a black SUV started shooting in the 4200 block of West 26th Street, according to police.

She was shot once in the head and was transported by paramedics to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

There is no one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

No further information was provided.