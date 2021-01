A 17-year-old girl was in critical condition after she was found shot in her home in Lawndale on the West Side.

Authorities responded about 4:20 a.m. Sunday to the 1200 block of South Kedvale Avenue, Chicago police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to her chest, police said.

Police were unable to immediately determine the circumstances of the shooting.

No arrest was announced.