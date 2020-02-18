Girl, 17, missing from Back of the Yards; last seen Feb. 6

article

A 17-year-old girl has been reported missing from Back of the Yards on the South Side.

Ashanti Jackson was last seen Feb. 6 in the 5100 block of South Emerald Avenue, Chicago police said in a missing person alert.

Jackson, who is 5-foot-6, was wearing a black coat and blue jeans, and may be in the area near 49th Street and Forrestville Avenue in Bronzeville, police said.

Police asked anyone who knows her location to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.