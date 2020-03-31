Girl, 17, missing from Norwood Park: police
article
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old girl has been reported missing from Norwood Park on the Northwest Side.
Jasmine Mitlo was last seen Sunday in the 6000 block of North Elston Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.
Mitlo, who may be in need of medical attention, is 5-foot-7, 100 pounds, with green eyes, black hair and has a light complexion, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.