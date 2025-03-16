Girl, 17, reported missing from Bronzeville

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing Saturday from the Bronzeville neighborhood.

The backstory:

Arriona Walton was last seen in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Walton is 5-foot-4, 200 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, green cardigan and black leggings.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.