Girl, 17, reported missing from South Chicago

A teenage girl has been reported missing from South Chicago.

Brittany Martinez, 17, was last seen Tuesday in the 8500 block of South Mackinaw Avenue, Chicago police said.

Police described Martinez as a 5-foot-3, 105-pound girl with brown eyes and brown hair dyed with blond. She also has a septum piercing, police said.

Martinez may be with friends on the North Side, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274.