A 6-year-old girl and a woman were shot Saturday in west suburban Berwyn.

The pair were at a family gathering about 1:35 a.m. when someone fired shots into the basement windows of a home in the 1200 block of South Wenonah Avenue, Berwyn police said.

The girl was shot in the foot and the woman, whose age was not known, was struck in the ankle, police said.

The family has not been cooperating with investigators, police said.