Girl, 7, shot while trick-or-treating in Little Village: police

article

A 7-year-old was shot in the chest as she trick-or-treated Thursday evening in Little Village.

The shooting happened about 5:30 p.m. when at least two people walked up to another group of people standing in 3700 block of West 26th Street and began firing at them, according to Chicago police.

The girl was struck in the chest by a stray bullet and was rushed to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. She was expected to be transferred to Comer Medical Center.

A 30-year-old man was also wounded in the shooting when he suffered a gunshot wound to his hand, police said.

It was not immediately clear if the man was a member of the group that was fired at, or if he was with the girl, police said.

Police said they would be pulling video surveillance footage from a nearby POD police camera and said tips had already been passed along to the department from members of the community.

Extra patrols were being added to the area to search for people who matched a description of the shooters that was provided to police.

Advertisement

Area Central detectives are investigating.