An 8-year-old girl died after being struck by a car Wednesday in south suburban Harvey.

The crash happened about 7 p.m. in the 15400 block of Turlington Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. She was pronounced dead at 7:53 p.m.

The medical examiner’s office identified the girl as Aalana McDonald. An autopsy ruled her death an accident.

Harvey police didn’t immediately respond to a request for details.