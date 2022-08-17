Girl, 9, escapes kidnapper at grocery store in West Rogers Park

article

A 9-year-old girl escaped being kidnapped at a grocery store Wednesday morning in the West Rogers Park neighborhood.

The girl was walking with a woman she knew around 9:53 a.m. at Cermak Fresh Market in the 6600 block of North Damen Avenue when a male grabbed her arm and started running with her, according to Chicago police.

The girl was able to break free less than a block away in the 6600 block of North Ridge Boulevard, police said.

The suspect kept running southbound on Ridge Boulevard. He is described as being between 5'8" and 5'10", weighing roughly 160 pounds with short dreadlocks and glasses, police said.

The suspect was wearing a white shirt, gray pants, white gym shoes and a camouflage baseball hat, police said.

The girl was not injured during the incident.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.