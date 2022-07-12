Girl, 9, dies after drowning incident in Lake Michigan at Gary beach

A 9-year-old girl died at the hospital Tuesday after a drowning incident at a beach in Gary, Indiana.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m., officials say a witness at Marquette Beach saw two female children struggling in the water in an unguarded portion of the beach.

Beachgoers were able to pull one of the children from the water, but the other girl could not be found, officials said.

A helicopter from the Lake County Sheriff's Department performed an overhead search and was able to spot the girl and direct officers in the water to her, police said.

The second child was recovered, and CPR was immediately administered as the 9-year-old girl was loaded into a waiting ambulance.

The girl was taken to Gary Methodist hospital where she was pronounced dead, officials said. The Lake County coroner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The other girl, identified as a 14-year-old, was also taken to Gary Methodist where she was treated and released.

No further information was immediately available.