Girl among 2 killed in Little Village shooting; 1 in custody

One person is in custody after a teenage girl and a woman were killed in a shooting early Monday in the Little Village neighborhood.

Police responded to a report of shots fired at a residence just after midnight in the 2600 block of South Millard Avenue. They found a 15-year-old girl who had been shot in the face. She was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A 48-year-old had been shot multiple times in the torso and was pronounced dead at the scene. Neither of the victims have been identified yet by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

An 18-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the ankle and was also taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

A male, whose age was unknown, was arrested at the scene and a gun was recovered.

Charges are pending as Area Four detectives investigate.