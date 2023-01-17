Girl hid while burglars looted her Oak Brook home: prosecutors

A DuPage County judge set bond Monday at $1.5 million for a South American man accused of breaking into a home in west suburban Oak Brook last week.

Anibal Miller-Valencia, 21, was charged with one count of home invasion and one count of residential burglary, the DuPage County state's attorney's office said.

On Jan. 13, Oak Brook police responded to a call of a home invasion about 6:38 p.m. on Luthin Road, the state's attorney's office said.

Anibal Miller-Valencia, 21. (DuPage County state's attorney)

Investigators learned Miller-Valencia and two other suspects drove to a forest preserve near the home and parked their car. While Miller-Valencia waited behind with the vehicle, his two accomplices entered the home after breaking a rear glass door, prosecutors said.

A girl, who was home alone at the time of the incident, told responding officers she hid after she heard the glass door shatter, prosecutors said.

"I can’t imagine the terror this young victim must have felt when she heard glass breaking and unknown voices in her house while she was home alone," Du Page County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "Everyone has a right to feel safe in their own home, but for this young victim, that sense of safety has now been shattered."

After ransacking the home, the two suspects fled into a wood area, according to prosecutors.

Officers took Miller-Valencia into custody after locating him in the driver's seat of the running car.

"A person’s home should be their safe haven and this incident violated that space," Chief Brian Strockis said.

Miller-Valencia's is due back in court on Feb. 6 for an arraignment hearing. If convicted he faces between six and 30 years in prison.