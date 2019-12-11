Girl pretends to be kidnapping, sex trafficking victim to steal phones in Chicago: police

A mysterious girl is targeting people on the south side, police say.

From Chatham to Pilsen to Little Village and Washington Heights, the young girl is going around alleging to be a kidnap or sex trafficking victim. She runs up on people crying for help, police say. But what she’s really after is your cellphone.

The most recent incident happened in the 9300 block of South Ada Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Several would-be victims say she approached them wearing a yellow bubble coat. She is small in stature and is often wearing braids.

One woman says she was almost a victim and because the teen looks so young, she believed her story.

Again, we want to warn people in Chicago about this scam. Police say they are aware of who the girl is.