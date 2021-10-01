Girl, woman stabbed outside apartment where man set fire, jumped from window in Avalon Park

An 11-year-old girl and a woman were found stabbed outside an apartment building where a man was barricaded inside and held off police for hours before setting a fire and jumping from a third-floor window in Avalon Park on the Far South Side.

Police found the girl and a 31-year-old woman with stab wounds around 2:26 p.m. in the 1400 block of East 79th Street, police said.

The girl was stabbed in the leg and the woman suffered stab wounds to the leg and arm, police said.

They were both taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital in good condition.

The man, 38, barricaded himself until Friday morning when he set the apartment on fire before jumping out of third-floor window, police said.

Police took him into custody around 3:57 a.m. Friday and took him to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment, police said.

Seven residents were displaced but no one was injured due to the fire, police said.

Police said the incident was domestic-related.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.