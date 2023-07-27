Girls become firefighters for a day in Chicago

A really cool experience for some young girls in Chicago Thursday.

They got a chance to try out being a firefighter for a day.

The Chicago Fire Department hosted Girls Inc. at the Robert Quinn Fire Academy. The group got a chance to learn about career opportunities and get hands-on experience, even chatting with some female personnel to get their perspective on the work.

The girls also got to suit up and see what it is like to perform search and rescue exercises.

The girls said they had a blast learning all about what it takes to be a firefighter or paramedic.

Speakers at the event say this is part of a bigger message that girls can do anything they set their minds to.