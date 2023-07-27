Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Grundy County, Kankakee County, La Salle County, Southern Will County, Newton County
5
Heat Advisory
until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Kane County, Kendall County, McHenry County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Lake County, Porter County, Jasper County
Heat Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, Northern Cook County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 11:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County
Air Quality Alert
until SAT 12:00 AM CDT, Central Cook County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County

Girls become firefighters for a day in Chicago

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

Girls become firefighters for a day in Chicago

A really cool experience for some young girls in Chicago Thursday.

CHICAGO - A really cool experience for some young girls in Chicago Thursday.

They got a chance to try out being a firefighter for a day.

The Chicago Fire Department hosted Girls Inc. at the Robert Quinn Fire Academy. The group got a chance to learn about career opportunities and get hands-on experience, even chatting with some female personnel to get their perspective on the work.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The girls also got to suit up and see what it is like to perform search and rescue exercises.

The girls said they had a blast learning all about what it takes to be a firefighter or paramedic.

Speakers at the event say this is part of a bigger message that girls can do anything they set their minds to.