Glendale Heights village administrator charged with DUI, leaving scene of crash

The top administrator of west suburban Glendale Heights is charged with leaving the scene of a crash while driving under the influence.

Glendale Heights village administrator Raquel Becerra, 47, was allegedly driving about 2:40 p.m. Sept. 2 when she went through a stop sign at intersection of Schmale Road and West Stevenson Drive and crashed into a vehicle, according to Glendale Heights Deputy Police Chief Brandon Oliver.

No one was hurt in the crash, but Becerra allegedly left without stopping, Oliver said.

Officers responded, investigated the incident and issued an arrest warrant for Becerra, police said in the statement. She turned herself in at the Glendale Heights police department on Oct. 2, and was released after posting a $100 bail, Oliver said.

Becerra is charged with two counts of driving of the influence of alcohol, one count of leaving the scene of a crash, one count of disobeying a stop sign and a count of failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash, Glendale Heights police said in a statement.

Her office referred a request for comment to assistant village administrator Michael Marron, who was not immediately available Tuesday morning. Beccera could not be reached for comment.

Her next court date is set for Oct. 31 in DuPage County court.