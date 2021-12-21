Glenwood firefighters drop off Christmas gifts to families in the community

Glenwood Firefighters are stepping up to help Santa with some of his deliveries this year.

It is an annual tradition that has been going on for as long as anyone can remember in the community.

The first Saturday of December, Glenwood firefighters in fire engines collect thousands of dollars worth of donated toys and food and other supplies from residents in Glenwood, and go door-to-door to pick it up.

The firefighters wrap the gift, and then this week, they are making deliveries to 13 families that are selected with the help of the local school district and social service agencies.

On Thursday, they went back out in the fire engine to drop off bags of Christmas gifts to four Glenwood families.

All this work and time is donated by the Glenwood Firefighters Association, and it’s a tradition going back decades.