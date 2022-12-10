Glenwood police bust catalytic converter chop shop, find over 100 stolen parts

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Glenwood police recovered 128 stolen catalytic converters. (Glenwood Police Department)

Glenwood police recovered 128 stolen catalytic converters and other contraband while investigating a theft operation.

On Friday, Glenwood Police Department said the patrol and investigation division busted a chop shop in the 200 block of Rose Street.

Officers found a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee, several reciprocating saws, a loaded 45 caliber gun with magazines and illegally obtained cash. The offenders had about $54,000 worth of catalytic converters.

The private residence where the stolen items were found was being rented by way of identity theft, and that is being resolved with the property owner, police say.

Glenwood police says any suspicious activity can be reported at 708-753-2420.