Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, highly anticipated sequel hit theaters Friday

They may have started out enemies, but now two of the most iconic movie monsters of all time are teaming up to take on a bigger threat in the highly anticipated new sequel Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

While the big monsters were unavailable for a Zoom interview, FOX 32 Entertainment reporter Jake Hamilton was able to land interviews with the human cast members of the new blockbuster – Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry and Dan Stevens.

The group discussed their favorite team-up movies of all time – and, more importantly, which of them would be better if the lead characters…were replaced with Godzilla and Kong.

The answers include "Thelma and Louise," "Turner and Hooch," "Bonnie and Clyde" and a few more hilarious examples.

"Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire" opens in theaters March 29.