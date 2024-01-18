Expand / Collapse search
Chicago men arrested after robbery, carjacking spree in Gold Coast

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Updated 1:33PM
Gold Coast
Charles Benson (LEFT), Demontae Watkins, (RIGHT)

CHICAGO - Two Chicago men have been charged with multiple felonies in connection to robberies and carjackings in the Gold Coast neighborhood on Tuesday. 

Demontae Watkins, 18, faces two felony counts of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm, one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place, one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon (possessing, carrying or concealing the weapon), one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle and one misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing a police officer. 

Charles Benson, 20, faces two felony counts of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm, one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place, one felony count of possessing, receiving or possessing a stolen vehicle, one felony count of aggravated fleeing while disobeying traffic devices, one felony count of aggravated fleeing from police and one misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing a police officer. 

After 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Benson and Watkins allegedly took part in an armed robbery, an aggravated battery and vehicular hijackings in the following locations: 

  • 1500 block of North State Parkway
  • 1400 block of North Astor
  • 1000 block of North Lake Shore Drive

Officers located Benson and Watkins less than an hour after the crime press in the 7000 block of South Heritage and the 7000 block of South Wood.

They were arrested and charged accordingly. 