Gold Coast robberies: Chicago police seek up to 4 suspects

Chicago police are looking to identify multiple suspects in connection with a string of robberies in the Gold Coast neighborhood.

In each incident, police say the offenders would approach the victims on the street and strike up a conversation. They then took the victims' phones or wallets by force or deception before fleeing on foot.

The suspects also used the victims' banking apps to transfer money to their personal accounts, police said.

The crimes took place at the following times and locations:

0-100 block of East Elm St, Sunday, January 28, 2024, in the morning hours.

0-100 block of East Elm St, Saturday, February 10, 2024, in the morning hours.

0-100 block of West Division St, Sunday, February 11, 2024, in the morning hours.

1100 block of North State St, Sunday, February 11, 2024, in the morning hours.

0-100 block of West Elm St, Sunday, February 18, 2024, in the morning hours.

The suspects were described as two to four Black men around 25 years old. Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-744-8263.