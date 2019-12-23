Gold coin worth nearly $2k dropped in Salvation Army kettle in Tinley Park

article

Someone dropped a gold coin worth up to $2,000 in a Salvation Army red kettle last week in Tinley Park.

The coin was donated by an anonymous donor Dec. 18 at a kettle outside Jewel-Osco, 17117 South Harlem Avenue, according to a release from the Salvation Army. The 123 $20 Double Eagle gold coin was wrapped in a plastic sleeve and a note saying it’s “Mint State-60 grade.”

The coin is estimated to be worth $1,900 to $2,000 — the most valuable coin dropped in a kettle this season in the Salvation Army Metropolitan Division, the release said.

“We are very grateful to the do not who put the gold coin in the kettle,” Salvation Army corps officer Luis Acosta said in the release. “The value of the coin helps us dramatically toward our goal … every coin helps, especially ones like this.”

This gold coin was donated to a Salvation Army kettle Dec. 18, 2019, in Tinley Park. | Salvation Army

The funds are used for more than 50 social service programs, including shelters, food pantries, after-school programs and substance use treatment.

The first gold coin of the season collected in the Chicago area was donated Nov. 8 at a Hobby Lobby in Crystal Lake.

Last month, the Salvation Army announced that bell-ringers would now accept donations by Apple and Google pay.

On Nov. 29, a thief stole a Salvation Army kettle from its post on the Magnificent Mile, making off with $350 in donations.

On December 10, someone donated a gold coin worth $1,600 in Naperville.