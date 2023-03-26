'Golden Girls' convention returning to Chicago in April

The second annual Golden Girls Convention will return to Chicago in early April.

"Everywhere you looked, somebody was making a new friend," Brendan Balof said of the first Golden Girls Convention, held last year.

This year, there will be new guest stars, panels, Q&As, trivia and the Saturday night disco party. The Golden Gals and Golden Gays will also perform.

The convention was started by three friends: Zack Hudson, Brendan Balof and Brad Balof.

"I like to think of myself as a Blanche," Hudson said.

"I'm probably more of a Rose," Brad Balof said.

"I'm really sliding quickly into Sophia, so everything's got kind of a back-handed bite to it," Brendan Balof said.

The dynamic team created a hit with fans.

"So many people in so many ways feel marginalized and well we marginalize seniors then in the 1980's and now. So there are four marginalized folks, who were living to the side, who couldn't give a rip about that," Hudson said.

It's a convention where everyone is welcome, and is considered a friend.

"Normalizing the chosen family, normalizing that you don't have to follow the path that society dictates in order to be a contributor to society, to have a fulfilled life – I think that's something that definitely resonated in the show then and now," said Brendan Balof.

This year's convention will be under one roof at the Sheraton Grand Riverwalk Chicago. Tickets start at $35 and are available on thankyouforbeingafan.com.