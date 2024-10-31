Expand / Collapse search

Golden Retriever found after fleeing from Elmhurst crash

By Jenna Carroll
Updated  October 31, 2024 8:21am CDT
Elmhurst
FOX 32 Chicago
article

ELMHURST, Ill. - Great news! 

The dog that went missing after a crash in Elmhurst Thursday morning has been found!

Around 6:45 a.m., a vehicle was struck while attempting to make a left turn onto North Avenue from Maple Avenue. In the aftermath, a Golden Retriever from one of the vehicles bolted from the scene.

Police quickly issued an alert seeking help in locating the dog. 

Thankfully, at around 8:10 a.m., they reported that she had been found just six blocks away from the crash and was happily reunited with her family!