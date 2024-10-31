Golden Retriever found after fleeing from Elmhurst crash
article
ELMHURST, Ill. - Great news!
The dog that went missing after a crash in Elmhurst Thursday morning has been found!
Around 6:45 a.m., a vehicle was struck while attempting to make a left turn onto North Avenue from Maple Avenue. In the aftermath, a Golden Retriever from one of the vehicles bolted from the scene.
Police quickly issued an alert seeking help in locating the dog.
Thankfully, at around 8:10 a.m., they reported that she had been found just six blocks away from the crash and was happily reunited with her family!