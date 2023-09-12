Good News for CTA Riders: Crime rates see significant decline

Riders of the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) have reason to celebrate as recent statistics released by the Chicago Police Department indicate a substantial decrease in transit-related crime.

When compared to August of the previous year, transit crime has plummeted by 35 percent.

The positive trend extends to violent crime as well, with a year-to-date drop of 16 percent.

In a statement, the agency's president conveyed optimism, saying, "My hope is that the data helps reinforce to our riders and employees that the CTA is getting safer every day."

This encouraging decline in crime rates signifies a safer and more secure commuting experience for the thousands of passengers who rely on the CTA's services daily.