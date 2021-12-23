Goodman Theatre's 'A Christmas Carol' to resume Sunday

The cast of the Goodman Theatre's "A Christmas Carol" is eagerly awaiting their return to stage after a few COVID-19 cases in the cast.

The show has been paused since last Saturday, but is expected to return to the stage on Sunday.

"So far, it's full speed ahead," said Allen Gilmore, who is the alternate for Ebenezer Scrooge. "Everybody tested earlier today. Goodman is going to confirm our schedule for us on Friday."

The Goodman is also partnering with WBEZ to offer an audio version of the play for anyone who doesn't feel comfortable going to the theater in person.

The audio version will air Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.