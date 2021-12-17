Gordon Ramsay's first Chicago restaurant is open for business
CHICAGO - Gordon Ramsay's first Chicago restaurant is open for business.
Friday was opening day for "Gordon Ramsay Burger."
The restaurant is at the intersection of Ontario and State street.
It's a relatively casual spot with snacks, salads, hot dogs and burgers.
A warning though: One of those hot dogs does have ketchup on it.
It's called the "Chipotle Dawg" and it's got cheddar, avocado, Fresno chilies, jalapeño and some chipotle ketchup.