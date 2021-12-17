Expand / Collapse search

Gordon Ramsay's first Chicago restaurant is open for business

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Food and Drink
FOX 32 Chicago

Gordon Ramsay's Chicago restaurant opens

Gordon Ramsay's first Chicago restaurant is open for business.

CHICAGO - Gordon Ramsay's first Chicago restaurant is open for business.

Friday was opening day for "Gordon Ramsay Burger."

The restaurant is at the intersection of Ontario and State street. 

It's a relatively casual spot with snacks, salads, hot dogs and burgers. 

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

A warning though: One of those hot dogs does have ketchup on it.

It's called the "Chipotle Dawg" and it's got cheddar, avocado, Fresno chilies, jalapeño and some chipotle ketchup.