Gordon Ramsay's first Chicago restaurant is open for business.

Friday was opening day for "Gordon Ramsay Burger."

The restaurant is at the intersection of Ontario and State street.

It's a relatively casual spot with snacks, salads, hot dogs and burgers.

A warning though: One of those hot dogs does have ketchup on it.

It's called the "Chipotle Dawg" and it's got cheddar, avocado, Fresno chilies, jalapeño and some chipotle ketchup.