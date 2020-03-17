Gov. Pritzker activates Illinois National Guard to help with COVID-19 response

article

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has activated roughly 60 Illinois National Guard service members to help with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Illinois National Guard released the following statement on Facebook Tuesday night:

"Governor JB Pritzker has activated about 60 Illinois National Guard service members to assist with COVID-19 response. These include 43 Airmen from the Peoria-based 182nd Airlift Wing's Medical Group and 17 planners and liaison officers from both Army National Guard and Air National Guard units from across the state, including medical planners. The activation is to assist with anticipated need for logistical support and medical staffing."