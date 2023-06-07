Gov. Pritzker signs $50.6 billion budget, largest ever passed by Illinois

Governor J.B. Pritzker signed the 2024 budget for Illinois on Wednesday.

The $50.6 billion budget is the largest ever for the state.

It includes money for education, healthcare, and childcare, as well as help for the homeless.

"Family and personal income for Illinoisans continues to outpace the national average and we have the fifth-largest economy among the 50 states," Pritzker said. "Our focus collectively on jobs and growth is paying off."

The plan to increase pay for legislators in the budget was removed to comply with a state law that prevents raises of more than 5 percent.

Pritzker said his priorities for this year's budget are fiscal responsibility, the state's pension, and the budget stabilization fund.