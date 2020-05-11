Governor Pritzker now says Illinois may not hit COVID-19 peak until mid-June

MOBILE APP USERS: Watch Fox 32 News on the go by clicking here

CHICAGO -- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker on Monday said the state may not hit its coronavirus peak until mid-June, according to the latest data.

The peak was originally predicted to hit late April, and then mid-May. This comes as suburban communities are pushing the governor to reopen the state sooner than he plans.

Also on Monday, Illinois health officials announced 1,266 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the state’s case total to 79,007.

In addition, Dr. Ngozi Ezike announced Illinois has received its first shipment of remdesivir to treat coronavirus patients. She said 141 cases of the drug have been shipped to 14 hospitals across the state.

Last week, Gov. Pritkzer announced a framework for reopening the state. He says the five-phased plan, named Restore Illinois, is guided by public health metrics designed for reopening businesses, schools, and recreational activities in each phase.

'Restore Illinois': Pritzker reveals 5-phase plan to reopen state amid COVID-19 pandemic

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and death.

