Illinois receives first shipment of COVID-19 treatment drug remdesivir

MOBILE APP USERS: Watch Fox 32 News on the go by clicking here

CHICAGO -- Illinois health officials on Monday announced 1,266 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the state’s case total to 79,007.

There are also another 54 deaths from the disease in the last 24 hours, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The statewide death toll is now at 3,459.

Also in the last 24 hours, state labs have processed 12,441 coronavirus tests. In total, Illinois has administered more than 400,000 virus tests statewide.

In addition, Dr. Ngozi Ezike announced Illinois has received its first shipment of remdesivir to treat coronavirus patients. She said 141 cases of the drug have been shipped to 14 hospitals across the state.

Illinois officials also said the peak period of 50 to 150 COVID-19 deaths per day could extend into early June.

Advertisement

The virus has been reported in 98 of the state's 102 counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Also on Monday, it was announced that Gov. J.B. Pritzker and all senior administration officials would begin working from home for an undetermined period of time after an aide tested positive for COVID-19.

Last week, Gov. Pritkzer announced a framework for reopening the state as politicians, businesses and citizens continue to press for an end to the stay-at-home order in Illinois.

Pritzker says the five-phased plan, named Restore Illinois, is guided by public health metrics designed for reopening businesses, schools, and recreational activities in each phase.

RELATED: 'Restore Illinois': Pritzker reveals 5-phase plan to reopen state amid COVID-19 pandemic

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and death.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE