Grand Crossing carjacking: Teen charged with holding up driver at gunpoint

A teenage boy has been charged in connection with an armed carjacking on Halloween in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 17-year-old allegedly stole a vehicle at gunpoint from a 50-year-old man around 6 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Dorchester Avenue, according to police.

He was arrested a day later blocks away from where the carjacking took place. The teen was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle.

No further information was provided.