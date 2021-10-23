Grand Crossing man charged with shooting 34-year-old man in July

article

A Chicago man has been charged after allegedly shooting a man in July.

Victor Norris, 29, of Grand Crossing, faces one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

On July 6, Norris allegedly shot and wounded a 34-year-old man in the 5800 block of South Columbia Drive.

He was arrested Thursday and charged accordingly.

No further information was provided by police.