Flash Flood Watch
from SUN 4:00 PM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Central Cook County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
7
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, Lake County, Northern Cook County, Kenosha County
River Flood Watch
from MON 11:07 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, La Salle County
River Flood Watch
from MON 6:00 AM CDT until TUE 2:00 AM CDT, Southern Cook County, Lake County
Flood Watch
from SUN 4:00 PM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT, La Porte County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
from SUN 7:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, Lake County, Northern Cook County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
from MON 12:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County

Grand Crossing man charged with shooting 34-year-old man in July

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
News
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Victor Norris, 29 | CREDIT: CPD

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged after allegedly shooting a man in July.

Victor Norris, 29, of Grand Crossing, faces one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

On July 6, Norris allegedly shot and wounded a 34-year-old man in the 5800 block of South Columbia Drive.

He was arrested Thursday and charged accordingly.

No further information was provided by police. 