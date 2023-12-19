Grand Crossing stabbing: Woman, 18, critically wounded inside car

An 18-year-old woman was stabbed and critically wounded Monday night in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

The woman was inside a vehicle around 8:42 p.m. when she was stabbed in the leg by a male in the 7800 block of South Maryland Avenue, according to police.

the woman was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition.

There is no one in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.